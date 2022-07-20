This Is the County in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 108,142 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,430 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-South Portland is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sagadahoc County in Maine has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,937 confirmed infections in Sagadahoc County, or 16,830 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sagadahoc County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 105 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sagadahoc County, below the 138 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sagadahoc County, ME 16,830 5,937 105 37 2 Cumberland County, ME 19,625 57,098 135 392 3 York County, ME 22,209 45,107 149 302

