This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 134,880 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,219 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wyoming County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,610 confirmed infections in Wyoming County, or 20,335 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wyoming County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Scranton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 410 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wyoming County, compared to 421 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Wyoming County, PA 20,335 5,610 410 113 2 Lackawanna County, PA 23,066 48,775 380 804 3 Luzerne County, PA 25,322 80,495 449 1,428

