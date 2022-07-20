This Is the County in the Raleigh, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Raleigh metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 426,146 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,714 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Raleigh than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Raleigh metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wake County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 338,721 confirmed infections in Wake County, or 32,365 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wake County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Raleigh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 112 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wake County, below the 132 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Raleigh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Wake County, NC 32,365 338,721 112 1,171 2 Johnston County, NC 33,880 64,769 241 461 3 Franklin County, NC 34,908 22,656 126 82

