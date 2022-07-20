ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gltRjKp00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 32,305 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,737 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in New Bern, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pamlico County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,895 confirmed infections in Pamlico County, or 22,720 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pamlico County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Bern metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 228 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pamlico County, compared to 223 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pamlico County, NC 22,720 2,895 228 29
2 Jones County, NC 24,961 2,420 402 39
3 Craven County, NC 26,183 26,990 206 212

