Pine Bluff, AR

This Is the County in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gltRiS600 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 27,079 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,324 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Pine Bluff than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,682 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 27,948 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 395 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 415 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, AR 27,948 19,682 395 278
2 Cleveland County, AR 28,896 2,377 438 36
3 Lincoln County, AR 36,656 5,020 504 69

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

