This Is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gltRhZN00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 2,460,944 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 40,536 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Palm Beach County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 418,076 confirmed infections in Palm Beach County, or 28,907 for every 100,000 people.

Though Palm Beach County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Miami metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 362 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Palm Beach County, compared to 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Palm Beach County, FL 28,907 418,076 362 5,242
2 Broward County, FL 35,873 684,866 316 6,025
3 Miami-Dade County, FL 50,009 1,358,002 413 11,223

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Least#Americans
