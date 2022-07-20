This Is the County in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 93,158 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,411 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Savannah is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Effingham County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,150 confirmed infections in Effingham County, or 24,110 for every 100,000 people.

Though Effingham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Savannah metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 339 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Effingham County, above the 315 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Effingham County, GA 24,110 14,150 339 199 2 Chatham County, GA 24,139 69,291 316 908 3 Bryan County, GA 27,078 9,717 262 94

