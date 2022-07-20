This Is the County in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 51,647 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,191 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Warner Robins, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,246 confirmed infections in Pulaski County, or 19,885 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pulaski County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Warner Robins metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 691 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pulaski County, above the 380 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pulaski County, GA 19,885 2,246 691 78 2 Peach County, GA 24,983 6,737 512 138 3 Houston County, GA 28,127 42,664 333 505

