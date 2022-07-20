This Is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 153,054 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,314 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Toledo is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 108,650 confirmed infections in Lucas County, or 25,128 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lucas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Toledo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 331 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lucas County, compared to 327 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lucas County, OH 25,128 108,650 331 1,431 2 Fulton County, OH 25,609 10,834 428 181 3 Wood County, OH 25,836 33,570 280 364

