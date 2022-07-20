Everett Ehda

Everett Lyman Ehda, a longtime resident of Lemoore, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022. Born on June 4th, 1935, to Charles and Ruby Ehda, Everett grew up in Whittier, Ca. He graduated from Fresno State with his bachelor's degree and went to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to receive his...
On July 7th, Lois Jean Miguel (nee Johnson) ended her struggle with cancer and Passed from this life into the next. She will be greatly missed by family and her many Friends. Lois is survived by her husband, Marvin (Bud) Miguel; a daughter Sharon Ianni (Nee Owens) of Hanford, CA; son, Rick Owens of Bakersfield, CA and Lonnie Owens of Fresno, CA. Jesse Owens and Robert Winters preceded her in death.
Hazel Marie Swanson went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022 at the age of 83. Hazel was the first child and only daughter born to W. Osborne Swanson and Dorothy D. Putnam Swanson on Dec. 29, 1938 in Kingsburg, CA. As a child she attended Kings River Elementary followed by Kingsburg High School, Class of 1956. She went on to graduate from Fresno State University, later becoming a Certified Public Accountant. After leaving CA, she settled in Canada to raise her son Gary. She worked countless hours as a business owner and was certified as a licensed Spiritual Leader. She devoted her life to youth ministries and her love for God, family and friends was abundant; also sports...she loved sports! Her grandchildren, Noah and Evie, captured her heart from the minute they were born and she couldn 't have been more proud. Hazel was predeceased by her son Gary Swanson and parents W. Osborne and Dorothy Swanson. She is survived by her brothers, Bill Swanson (Sandra) and Don Swanson (Linda) of Kingsburg, daughter-in-law Renee Swanson and grandchildren Noah Swanson and Evie Swanson of Canada.
The Tulare-Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy at the College of Sequoias celebrated its 60th anniversary by graduating its 154th basic academy class Thursday afternoon. More than 40 cadets graduated from the COS Police Academy in front of a large crowd of family, friends, officials and now-fellow law enforcement officers...
Tachi-Yokuts celebrate the Fourth with a bang – A crowd of nearly 5,000 people from several counties packed the stands, and the Bingo Palace’s parking lot, and then spilled out onto the side roads leading to the gaming center to enjoy an evening of food, music, and fireworks. “We hope that this event will become a yearly part of the Fourth of July celebration here in Kings County,” explained Richard Latronico, marketing director for the Bingo Palace casino.
Kings Players’ third production of the season will be "The Curious Savage" written by John Patrick, produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., and directed by Louella Moreland. Set in 1950, it is sure to be a delight for theater goers young and old. Evening performances are...
Children were enthralled Thursday morning as bubbles danced around them during a free bubble show at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, put on by the Kings County Library. Bubbleologist Brandon Gray has been performing bubble shows since 2007 — putting on his Wild Child Adventures show close to 300 times a year since then.
As firefighters worked to save Yosemite National Park's sequoias from a devastating wildfire last month, artists have been inspired to preserve the beauty of the area in their work. The Kings Art Center is hosting the 37th annual Yosemite Renaissance gallery through July 30, which showcases the awe-inspiring park through...
NAS Lemoore is among several locations being looked at to relocate a squadron of F-15 Eagle II Aircraft and a Squadron of F-35A aircraft by the National Guard Bureau and the Department of the Air Force. The Guard is holding a public scope meeting at which members of the public...
The first-ever Tulare Backyard Brew Fest, a 21 and over event, is a chance for the community to come together to try breweries and enjoy hometown food and fun, organizers said in a press release. The new event is set for 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in the International Agri-Center...
California existing home sales dropped 21% in June from a year earlier says the California Association of Realtors. They dropped 8.4% from May as high interest rates hurt sales. In Kings County, the median home price was $327,000 compared to $381,000 in May and $295,000 a year ago. Sales were...
Comments / 0