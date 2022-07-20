Everett Ehda

Hazel Marie Swanson went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022 at the age of 83. Hazel was the first child and only daughter born to W. Osborne Swanson and Dorothy D. Putnam Swanson on Dec. 29, 1938 in Kingsburg, CA. As a child she attended Kings River Elementary followed by Kingsburg High School, Class of 1956. She went on to graduate from Fresno State University, later becoming a Certified Public Accountant. After leaving CA, she settled in Canada to raise her son Gary. She worked countless hours as a business owner and was certified as a licensed Spiritual Leader. She devoted her life to youth ministries and her love for God, family and friends was abundant; also sports...she loved sports! Her grandchildren, Noah and Evie, captured her heart from the minute they were born and she couldn 't have been more proud. Hazel was predeceased by her son Gary Swanson and parents W. Osborne and Dorothy Swanson. She is survived by her brothers, Bill Swanson (Sandra) and Don Swanson (Linda) of Kingsburg, daughter-in-law Renee Swanson and grandchildren Noah Swanson and Evie Swanson of Canada.

