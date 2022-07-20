ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

This Is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gltRROd00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 125,930 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,086 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Youngstown-Warren-Boardman is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trumbull County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 44,297 confirmed infections in Trumbull County, or 21,952 for every 100,000 people.

Though Trumbull County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Youngstown metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 470 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Trumbull County, compared to 468 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trumbull County, OH 21,952 44,297 470 949
2 Mercer County, PA 21,970 24,745 452 509
3 Mahoning County, OH 24,620 56,888 474 1,095

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Youngstown, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Coronavirus
City
Boardman, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,736 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,196 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 — and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, […]
CECIL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in West Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,760 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 156 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Texas

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy