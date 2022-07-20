ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gltRMEE00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 35,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,063 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winchester, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Winchester City, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,841 confirmed infections in Winchester City, or 24,618 for every 100,000 people.

Though Winchester City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winchester metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 291 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Winchester City, compared to 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Winchester City, VA 24,618 6,841 291 81
2 Frederick County, VA 26,342 22,431 298 254
3 Hampshire County, WV 26,765 6,253 317 74

