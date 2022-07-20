This Is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 228,841 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,147 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albuquerque is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Torrance County in New Mexico has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,910 confirmed infections in Torrance County, or 18,660 for every 100,000 people.

Though Torrance County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albuquerque metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 372 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Torrance County, above the 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albuquerque metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Torrance County, NM 18,660 2,910 372 58 2 Bernalillo County, NM 24,693 167,344 291 1,972 3 Valencia County, NM 26,905 20,436 377 286 4 Sandoval County, NM 27,102 38,151 327 461

