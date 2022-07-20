This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 872,826 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,911 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, King County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 477,430 confirmed infections in King County, or 22,070 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does King County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Seattle metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 136 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in King County, below the 147 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 King County, WA 22,070 477,430 136 2,935 2 Snohomish County, WA 22,695 178,525 153 1,206 3 Pierce County, WA 25,222 216,871 169 1,450

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .