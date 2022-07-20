ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

This Is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gltRHob00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 38,341 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,875 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Wheeling, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Belmont County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,535 confirmed infections in Belmont County, or 24,149 for every 100,000 people.

Though Belmont County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wheeling metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 460 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Belmont County, compared to 455 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Belmont County, OH 24,149 16,535 460 315
2 Ohio County, WV 28,467 12,112 418 178
3 Marshall County, WV 30,634 9,694 493 156

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,151 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 327 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,475 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 481 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
Ohio County, WV
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Government
Ohio County, WV
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Wheeling, WV
Coronavirus
Wheeling, WV
Government
Belmont County, OH
Health
Ohio County, WV
Government
Belmont County, OH
Coronavirus
Wheeling, WV
Health
County
Belmont County, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
Local
Ohio Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,736 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Financial Advisors#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,196 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,606 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,841 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 13,528 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities […]
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 6,758 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 276 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy