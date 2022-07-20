This Is the County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 38,341 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,875 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Wheeling, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Belmont County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,535 confirmed infections in Belmont County, or 24,149 for every 100,000 people.

Though Belmont County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wheeling metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 460 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Belmont County, compared to 455 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wheeling metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Belmont County, OH 24,149 16,535 460 315 2 Ohio County, WV 28,467 12,112 418 178 3 Marshall County, WV 30,634 9,694 493 156

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.