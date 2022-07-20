This Is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 83,657 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,419 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Beaumont-Port Arthur is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,467 confirmed infections in Newton County, or 10,436 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Beaumont metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 441 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 372 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Newton County, TX 10,436 1,467 441 62 2 Orange County, TX 18,453 15,509 428 360 3 Jefferson County, TX 21,242 54,211 334 853 4 Hardin County, TX 22,118 12,470 445 251

