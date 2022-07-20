ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Sky River River Casino In Elk Grove Nears Completion, Plan To Open In September

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ts0lO_0gltP6GH00

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sky River Casino is nearing completion and is slated to open in September.

The 100,000 square-foot floor space will feature 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games.

Sky River will also have a marketplace that will include 12 different food and beverage venues.

“The property is the newest property here so we’re able to offer a lot of other technologies that other can’t. And this is also a really food-facing property. So if you’re a foodie, if you like craft beers, wines, if you like really great food, this is the place for you to be,” said President and COO Chris Givase.

The casino was developed by Boyd Gaming, which will operate the facility under a management agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Granite Bay center transition underway

If you’ve recently driven down Douglas Boulevard, you might have noticed major construction in the Country Gables Shopping Center, which currently houses Raley’s, Beach Hut Deli, Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant and a number of other businesses. The construction and number of vacancies are part of a major renovation...
GRANITE BAY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lease battle has future of Purple Place's place uncertain

When the iconic neon sign that illuminates the fascia of The Purple Place Bar and Grill in El Dorado Hills disappeared last week, many were questioning the fate of the famed roadhouse on social media. Breakfast, lunch and dinners are still cooking on the grill and spirits are pouring in...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Lifestyle
macaronikid.com

Welcome To Placerville California

The small community of Placerville is full of rich history since it’s incorporation in 1854. The city is located in the county of El Dorado California and is famous for being one of the three cities of the Gold Rush era. But before the gold rush, Placerville was home to the Maidu and Miwok Native Americans and Chinese immigrants who came to the area in the 1800s, and more.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Winding Fire 95% Contained; All Road Closures Lifted

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — The latest on the Winding Fire in Yuba County: 9 p.m. (July 21): Fire crews are continuing to strengthen control lines around the Winding Fire, which is currently 95% contained. The fire remains at 82 acres, not growing since Tuesday. Firefighters are expected to battle the blaze for at least another day. All road closures in the area have been lifted. 6:30 p.m. Wildfire is holding at 82 acres and containment is at 40%. 12:16 p.m. Some evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted. The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services says zone YUB-EO43 has had its evacuation order lifted...
OREGON HOUSE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Foodie#Table Games#Food And Beverage#The Sky River Casino
KCRA.com

Roseville firefighters extinguish fire at party supply business, warehouse

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville firefighters put out a fire Wednesday night at a commercial building on Washington Boulevard. According to the Roseville Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. and found an active fire with multiple explosions happening inside a party supply and rental business. "They initiated an...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville residents speak out against new Gathering Inn site location

A handful of Roseville residents pleaded with the Roseville City Council to not provide The Gathering Inn a letter of support for expansion program funding during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and accommodations for those experiencing homelessness in Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Cosumnes CSD board to review 100-acre purchase for parkland

Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials envision a community park at Elk Grove’s southern border, and they will propose an $8 million purchase of 100 acres for that project. The CSD board will review this plan at their July 20 meeting. “The district is excited to secure park acreage...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area on Tuesday night? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord, started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into Water Near Rio Vista; No Injuries Reported

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – While it was a concerning visual, rescue crews say a car found in the water near Rio Vista this morning was empty. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews responded to a report of a car into the water near Highway 160 and Sherman Island Road on Thursday morning. No victims were found at the scene, firefighters say. Crews then quickly made their way to the vehicle to make sure no one was inside. It’s unclear how the car ended up going into the water, however. The fire department says the incident also serves as a good reminder for people who call 911 from a cell phone to give as much information as possible to dispatchers, as crews initially responded to the end of Main Street in Rio Vista and found nothing. Calls to 911 from cell phones are connected to CHP dispatchers from out of the area, so accurate location information is critical.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Opens New Permanent Housing Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento leaders celebrated the opening of a new permanent housing community. 1801 West Capitol has 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people exiting homelessness. “This permanent supportive housing community is a key addition to our network of options which provide services and continued care for unhoused individuals in our City,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The housing community includes a large, landscaped courtyard, community room, and spaces to hold meetings. Residents will have access to free, onsite case management provided by Telecare and CommuniCare. Mercy Housing will be providing social activities and resident services. Funding for 1801 West Capitol was provided by Bank of America, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of West Sacramento, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Yolo County Housing, and Dignity Health.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

A very colorful festival in Roseville

It is no secret that despite some events during the past two decades, the Islamic community continues to take root and settle in America. And it is not just due to the refugees that we read about in the media, with the Afghans being the latest addition. The Muslim community...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Explosions erupt from Roseville structure fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

30 Chickens Die In Backyard Fire In San Joaquin County

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say 30 chickens died Thursday morning in a patio fire in San Joaquin County. Local fire officials say crews responded the fire around 10:30 a.m. on the 9300 block of Lorraine Road in Tracy. First-responders found flames in a home’s backyard, burning a chicken coop, a detached patio cover, and livestock pens. (credit: South San Joaquin County Fire Authority) Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours. No word was given as to how the fire started. Tracy is located roughly 20 miles southwest of Stockton.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
74K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy