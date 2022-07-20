Transfer news: City reject Neymar swap deal

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong rumbles on as the start of the Premier League season is approaching and there is still much to be decided in the transfer marketWhile Chelsea continue to hold out hope that they will this time hold off competition from Barcelona for one of their prime targets to boost Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Jules Kounde could become their second significant defensive upgrade after Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona strongly linked to the France international and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO