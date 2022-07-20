Transfer news: City reject Neymar swap deal

Liz Truss has called on France to act over “entirely avoidable” delays at the border as holidaymakers and lorry drivers face another day of gridlocked roads around Dover.Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.The Foreign Secretary said the delays and queues were “unacceptable”, blaming a lack of staffing by the French at the border.But a French politician blamed Brexit for the chaos.Pierre-Henri Dumont, Republican MP for Calais, said the...
Comments / 0