Kylie Jenner Is Called A ‘Climate Criminal’ Following 17-Minute Flight

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticised for overusing water amid California’s ongoing drought.After a drought emergency in Las Virgenes Water District went into effect in December, residents have been asked to conserve water. Earlier this year, those same residents in “Agoura Hills, Calabasas and other nearby communities” were “asked to cut their outdoor water usage in half,” as per the LAist.According to records obtained by CBS News, Kardashian’s house in Calabasas, California, made use of more water than people were instructed to.The report showed that the home, which is worth 8 million dollars, used 245 per cent of its allotted...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO