Heat Advisory issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Orange County through 530 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Montgomery, or near Walden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walden, Gardnertown, Montgomery, Orange Lake, Washingtonville and Maybrook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
