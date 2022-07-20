Heat Advisory issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO