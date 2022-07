An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.

