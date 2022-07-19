South Carolina has lost 7 of 8 to Kentucky, yet it’s somehow the SEC East hype team
By John Clay
5 days ago
All aboard the South Carolina hype train. Haven’t you heard? The Gamecocks are all the rage of the SEC. Or the SEC East, at least. Shane Beamer is the breakout star as the second-year head coach. Spencer Rattler is the big man on campus as South Carolina’s new...
Kentucky was picked to finish second behind Georgia in the SEC East in a poll of media that attended SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta. Georgia received 172 first-place votes to win the East, followed by Kentucky with four first-place votes and South Carolina with three. Tennessee received one first-place vote. In the 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, Georgia had 1,254 points, compared to 932 for Kentucky and 929 for Tennessee.
Paul Finebaum and Nick Saban may be chummy nowadays, but an altercation between the SEC duo took the college football world by storm back at the 2016 SEC Media Days. Harkening back to the intense war of words, Finebaum joined former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy to explain the story in full.
Kansas State’s second football game of the upcoming season, against Missouri, just got a whole lot more interesting in the eyes of some fans. The answer, as is the case with most things these days, can be found on social media. That’s where you will find Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and K-State quarterback recruit Avery Johnson tweeting nearly identical things about coveted Lee’s Summit receiver Joshua Manning over the past 24 hours.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Only a couple days after being traded, Matthew Tkachuk already feels at home in Florida. The newly acquired Florida forward’s parents are building a home about an hour from where the Panthers play their home games. He has familiarity with the Panthers, is already friends with some of his new teammates, is working on quickly building relationships with head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Bill Zito. And on Sunday, for the first time, Tkachuk — whose father Keith was a longtime NHL star and brother Brady plays for Ottawa — began explaining why he believes leaving Calgary for Florida is the best move for him right now. “It was just kind of putting myself in a position to reevaluate everything — life, on-ice, off-ice, the future and I came to the decision that I was going to look elsewhere and have a change,” Tkachuk said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie, streamed on Instagram. “And Florida kind of fell right into my lap within the last week or so. So, very happy with a very tough process. Hard, mixed emotions, sad, happy, everything, but very ecstatic to be ending up in Florida.”
Good morning, Big Blue Nation! Happy Friday to each of you. KSR is live once again from North Augusta for the Nike Peach Jam, the most prestigious high school recruiting event of the summer. It started with pool play, and now, we’re getting into the good stuff with tournament action. Some teams’ title dreams are being crushed, while others remain very much alive.
As a die-hard Wichita State fan for the past three decades, David Clark has seen some memorable basketball games at Koch Arena. The one on Friday night in the Roundhouse will be unlike any other one he’s ever experienced when the AfterShocks take on We Are D3 in the 8 p.m. nightcap of the opening day of The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena.
The nation’s second-ranked ranked safety prospect in the class of 2023, Joenel Aguero out of Lynn (Massachusetts) St. John’s Prep, announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon. While Florida football was in the final mix for the coveted recruit’s talents, the four-star defensive back chose its biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs.
After decommitting from Maryland, Irvington (N.J.) cornerback Nasir Addison (6-foot-1, 190) narrowed his options to Florida State, Michigan State and Kentucky. The 247Sports Crystal Ball is unanimous in favor of the Wildcats. His decision will come Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m. ET on his Instagram Live. Addison's HUDL highlights...
We’re almost there, folks. SEC Media Days are now behind us, and we’re just over a month away from toe meeting leather on the college football gridiron. That means it’s time to start getting those take machines fired up and ready to go. At the event in...
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops knows exactly what he needs to do to stop Kirby Smart, to end the Georgia football dynasty in the SEC East forever. Mark Stoops has done a sensational job of transforming the Kentucky football program in the last decade, but his Wildcats have been unable to beat Kirby Smart’s Georgia football team to date.
Georgia is adding another prospect to its ranks in the 2023 recruiting class. Kelton Smith, an offensive lineman out of Carver High School in Columbus, GA., picked the Bulldogs over several other power-five programs, including LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Texas A&M. The Columbus native projects as an interior offensive...
Tennessee received its notice of allegations from the NCAA earlier today. In this installment of 3&Out, the Volunteer Country staff takes a look at the news and what it means for Tennessee (video above). Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest ...
Jones High School (Florida) star Malik Bryant, the nation's No. 1 linebacker, was all set to announce his college commitment Saturday. Until he wasn't. On the morning of his decision, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound 'backer announced that he was canceling his commitment ceremony but would still be having a ...
SEC Network Analyst Jordan Rogers has given his takes throughout the first two days of the all-day SEC Media Day coverage on the SEC Network. First, Rogers' top-5 SEC quarterback rankings drew ire from fans as Stetson Bennett was left off the list; with that, Rogers wasn't wrong Wednesday when he said Georgia's offense will be "Scary" in 2022 because of the tight ends.
North Augusta, S.C. — Karter Knox vividly recalls sitting courtside at Riverview Park Activities Center six years ago as an energetic 9-year-old, cheering on his big brother Kevin Knox and his Each 1 Teach 1 (Fla.) squad at Nike Peach Jam. Kevin was a consensus top-10 hoops prospect in...
Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a notice of allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request.
When it comes to the No. 1 spot in the 2023 college football recruiting class, five-star safety Caleb Downs’ commitment could play a key role. Earlier, we broke down the race for the No. 1 spot in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings and according to the 247 sports team rankings, it’s going to be tight.
The college basketball offseason is near its halfway point, but the vast majority of rosters are now set. After months of movement because of coaching changes, transfers and pro decisions, the chaos has mostly stopped, with the exception of a few late reclassification decisions for rising high school seniors. That makes it a good time to look at the winners and losers of the men’s offseason. Which teams cemented themselves as elite? Which coaches made the moves we’ll look back and applaud many months from now? And which programs haven’t seen things go their way this spring and summer?
Two weeks ago, Alabama football fans were dismayed when in-state 5-Star, defensive lineman, Peter Woods committed to Clemson. At that point, the Tide’s 2023 recruiting class was building to a good, perhaps very good class. But, in the minds of some Crimson Tide fans, it was not looking like a top five class.
