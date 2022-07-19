ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina has lost 7 of 8 to Kentucky, yet it’s somehow the SEC East hype team

By John Clay
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll aboard the South Carolina hype train. Haven’t you heard? The Gamecocks are all the rage of the SEC. Or the SEC East, at least. Shane Beamer is the breakout star as the second-year head coach. Spencer Rattler is the big man on campus as South Carolina’s new...

