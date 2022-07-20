ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOURCE SPORTS: Manchester City and PUMA Reveal 2022/23 Away Kit

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester City Away kit for 2022–23 was introduced by PUMA today. The new jersey honors a vintage City look from one of their most prosperous periods and honors the Club’s history of playing courageous football. PUMA has updated a vintage design made popular by the Manchester...

thesource.com

