‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed on Set in Brooklyn
By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
2 days ago
A crew member for NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime series was shot and killed in New York. According to Variety, the crew member was on location for the filming of the forthcoming third season when...
A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot dead in Brooklyn early Tuesday as he sat in a car at a Law & Order: Organized Crime set, cops and police sources said. The man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
A 31-year-old man crew member of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," who was shot and killed has been identified by police. Johnny Pizarro, age 31, of Queens, was shot in New York City in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the NYPD. Pizarro was sitting in a...
July 19 (UPI) -- A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the television show Tuesday in New York City, according to NBCUniversal. The New York Police Department said the 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, was an outside agent who used his car to reserve parking spaces in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn where the show is filming.
