Columbia, SC

Crimestoppers: Missing Person

columbiapd.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators with the Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU) are looking for a 39-year-old nurse who has been reported missing. Shauna Brown’s mother hasn’t heard from her daughter since...

columbiapd.net

The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
Law & Crime

S.C. Teen Suffocated 4-Year-Old Half-Sister to Death, Stuffed Victim’s Body in Plastic Bin Behind Their Home: Sheriff

A 17-year-old in South Carolina has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 4-year-old half-sister to death then concealing her body in a plastic bin and discarding the victim’s remains in the woods, authorities announced on Wednesday morning. William Micah Hester was taken into custody Tuesday evening in connection with...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Three Children Dead After a ‘Domestic Disturbance’ Turned Into a House Fire

Three children are dead and another two are injured after a domestic dispute turned into a house fire in Georgia. Police said they arrived to a home in Paulding County on Friday night to find the house in flames and an infant and another child between the ages of 3 and 5 with burns at the top of the stairs. Two other kids died inside the house and another died later at the hospital, police said. Seven children were in the house in total—three of whom jumped out a second-floor window, fire investigators told CBS. Officers were initially told there was a woman inside trying to stab residents. A woman identified as Darlene Nicole Brister has been charged with two counts of malice murder and didn’t post bail, but other charges could be brought, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

