Oro Valley, AZ

Candidate Profile: Joe Erceg seeks a seat on OV town council

By Alexandra Pere, Tucson Local Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Erceg worked with small businesses and sports associations for most of his life and continues to do so in Oro Valley. Erceg had a long career in the advertising industry while juggling board positions and sports involvement. He was the Southern Arizona director of the Arizona Small Business Association and...

