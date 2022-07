It is not just election interference that is at stake in Johnson County. It is the morality of every Johnson County resident — indeed, of every Kansan — that must be considered when they sit quietly as Sheriff Calvin Hayden stands in support of Richard Mack and his so-called Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. Mack must be eschewed by anyone who seeks elected office.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO