Fall River, MA

Fall River woman tied to multiple shootings, New Bedford homicide, sentenced to prison

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
 2 days ago
FALL RIVER — A 24-year-old Fall River woman connected to multiple shootings in Fall River and New Bedford, including a 2019 New Bedford homicide, was sentenced to state prison last Friday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn has announced.

Ashlee Cambra pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging her with accessory to murder-after the fact, accessory to an assault and battery by means of a firearm-after the fact, attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm and possession of a high capacity firearm, according to a press release.

Judge William White sentenced the defendant to serve four to six years in state prison.

Judge White also ordered the defendant to be placed on probation for an additional two years. The terms of her probation include no contact with known gang members, no contact with witnesses or co-defendants in any of the cases, must not possess any drugs or weapons, and providing a DNA sample.

'Liberty is at stake':Missing Fall River police drug logs put criminal cases in jeopardy

Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson had recommended that the defendant serve nine-and-a-half years in state prison to be followed by a two-year strictly supervised probationary term.

On July 26, 2020 the defendant, along with co-defendants Brian Ortiz, Tyrell Woodis-Pina and Giovanni Vale-Valentin were traveling in a 2020 Jeep Compass rented by Cambra’s grandmother. Cambra was driving, and the rest of the men were passengers. Cambra stopped at the Petromart Gas Station in New Bedford that evening, according to the release. Once at the gas station, Cambra and Ortiz entered into the convenience store at the gas station where an argument ensued with other men, and the mention of “South First” came up. Ortiz claimed to be from there, and the other men present, from an opposing neighborhood, went on to have an argument with Ortiz that escalated and poured out of the store.

Clear high quality video surveillance cameras capture the interior and exterior of the gas station store and pumps, according to the release. The outside cameras show Woodis-Pina emerge from the Jeep Compass with a firearm. He passed the gun to Vale-Valentin who then shot and injured another man who was in the opposing group. Vale-Valentin then handed that gun to Ortiz who shot and injured another man in the opposing group. Ortiz, Vale-Valentin, Cambra and Woodis-Pina all re-entered the Jeep Compass. Cambra then backed out of the gas station and drove the men away. In a subsequent interview Cambra lied about what time she got home to Fall River that evening. When shown images of herself at the time of the initial argument in the store before the shooting, she admitted she had lied. Text messages between Cambra and Ortiz were recovered from Cambra’s phone, which reveal that Cambra pledged her allegiance to Ortiz.

Cold cases:A thousand Bristol County rape kits were never tested. Here's why the DA is changing that

Cambra was arrested days after the incident. In the meantime, investigators probing a September 2019 non-fatal shooting in Fall River and an October 2019 fatal shooting in New Bedford obtained evidence that Cambra also assisted the alleged perpetrators in both of these incidents, according to the release. She was then re-arrested in March, 2021.

On Sept. 29, 2019 the defendant drove both co-defendants, Kevin Edwards and Mauricio Pineda, to the area of Morgan Street and Fourth Street in Fall River. Once there, Cambra waited in the vehicle and the two men exited. Pineda, who was armed with a large capacity pistol loaded with an extended magazine, fired his weapon 23 times. Fifteen casings were found in the area of Griffin Park and seven more casings were found in the area of 4th Street and Morgan Street. An additional casing was found the next day. Two of the shots struck and damaged parked cars, and from those cars, police found two projectiles. Video surveillance footage showed both Pineda and Edwards fleeing together from the scene of the shooting using their hoods to obscure their appearance and both clutching items in the front pouches of their sweatshirts as they ran. After the shooting both men returned to the vehicle and Cambra drove both men away from the scene. Following the shooting, Cambra discovered gloves from the shooting and hid them. On Oct. 1, Cambra began making plans with Pineda and Edwards to flee the state and head to Florida. The three left the state the evening of Oct. 1, 2019. Cambra drove the men using her grandmother’s registered vehicle, a white Honda CRV. Cambra drove both men down to Florida to avoid prosecution and to lay low following the event, according to the release.

However, at some point prior to Oct. 19, 2019, all three individuals made their way back to Massachusetts. On Oct. 19, 2019 a group of Latin Kings gang members and associates were filming a rap video in the North End of New Bedford. Following this, two men walking home on Ashley Boulevard from a Chinese restaurant were shot from behind. One man was shot in the back and paralyzed. Paul Collazo Ruiz, age 17, was shot and killed. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined both Mauricio Pineda and Kevin Edwards participated in the shooting, according to the release. Following the shooting, both men stayed at a motel where contact was made with Cambra. The morning after the shooting, messages between Cambra and the men show they were letting Cambra know they needed her. On Oct. 22, 2019 Cambra drove Kevin Edwards from Massachusetts down to Florida again, using her grandmother’s registered silver Acura. This is proven by cell site locations, plate readers and snapchat message content, according to the release. Messages from Cambra on Oct. 29, 2019 describe her taking him to Florida as being part of a “whole plan.”

Of all the co-defendants listed above, only the case involving Tyrell Woodis-Pina has been resolved. On Oct. 20, 2021, Woodis-Pina was convicted of illegal firearm charges and is currently serving a three- to seven-year state prison sentence. All of the cases against the other co-defendants are still pending, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“This defendant was an accessory to a series of violent shootings, including a homicide. The state prison sentence holds her accountable for her role in these senseless incidents. These very violent acts undermine people’s sense of security in their communities and a lengthy state prison sentence was warranted,” Quinn said.

