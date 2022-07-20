Savvy Deals: Free tea, root beer float to help keep cool in Texas heat

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings! In addition, you can follow us on Twitter to get updates: https://twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper.

On top of grocery highlights, some additional opportunities to save are available:

∙ FREE Root Beet Float at A&W: Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day. In the run-up to this date, sign-up for the A&W Mug Club to get a coupon for a FREE small root beer float and visit A & W restaurant prior to 8/7 to redeem this offer. No purchase is necessary. For more information, go to https://awrestaurants.com/national-root-beer-float-day-2022.

∙ CVS Freebies: Check your CVS app (https://bit.ly/3iCkzjM) every day through July 23 for a FREE item! You must be an ExtraCare member to redeem. Check the app weekly to see what freebie is available.

∙ FREE Colgate and Crest Toothpaste at Walgreens: In case you missed it in the Sunday deals, Walgreens is offering two FREE tubes of Colgate Toothpaste after applying two $.50 coupons from the 7/17 SmartSource and receiving $5 in Register Rewards. Also, two FREE tubes of Crest Toothpaste are available after applying one $2/2 coupon from http://www.walgreens.com/offers/offers.jsp and receiving $4 in Register Rewards. See the current Walgreens ad for more information.

∙ McCalister’s FREE Tea Day: This coming Thursday (July 21) is FREE Tea Day at McCalister’s Deli. For more information, go to:https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/sweet-sips-tea-fest. Enough said!

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.