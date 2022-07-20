ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Savvy Deals: Free tea, root beer float to help keep cool in Texas heat

By Sean Fields
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

On top of grocery highlights, some additional opportunities to save are available:

FREE Root Beet Float at A&W: Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day. In the run-up to this date, sign-up for the A&W Mug Club to get a coupon for a FREE small root beer float and visit A & W restaurant prior to 8/7 to redeem this offer. No purchase is necessary. For more information, go to https://awrestaurants.com/national-root-beer-float-day-2022.

CVS Freebies: Check your CVS app (https://bit.ly/3iCkzjM) every day through July 23 for a FREE item! You must be an ExtraCare member to redeem. Check the app weekly to see what freebie is available.

FREE Colgate and Crest Toothpaste at Walgreens: In case you missed it in the Sunday deals, Walgreens is offering two FREE tubes of Colgate Toothpaste after applying two $.50 coupons from the 7/17 SmartSource and receiving $5 in Register Rewards. Also, two FREE tubes of Crest Toothpaste are available after applying one $2/2 coupon from http://www.walgreens.com/offers/offers.jsp and receiving $4 in Register Rewards. See the current Walgreens ad for more information.

McCalister’s FREE Tea Day: This coming Thursday (July 21) is FREE Tea Day at McCalister’s Deli. For more information, go to:https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/sweet-sips-tea-fest. Enough said!

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.

