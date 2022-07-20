ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic and child abuse after alleged assault on partner

By Taylor Romine, CNN
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic and child abuse stemming from an alleged assault on his partner that happened in front of their children, Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday. Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of...

Miles Bridges
