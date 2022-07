James Harden has officially agreed to a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after it was revealed he’s taking a $15 million pay cut. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden and the Sixers have agreed to a two-year contract worth $68.6 million. He will make $33 million in 2022-23 and $35.6 million in 2023-24. However the second year of the deal is a player option, so the veteran guard can opt out and renegotiate a new deal after the upcoming season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO