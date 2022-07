I’m currently sitting in a van while driving through Kansas while on tour. The smell of body odor, chips and the open road rises through my nostrils. Being on the road allows me to appreciate the music scenes in other towns. Touring especially makes me appreciate the incredible music scene we have right here in Colorado Springs. It helps me remember how completely supportive our scene is, how we draw great shows, and how local bands are top-notch. There’s a great deal happening this weekend that will provide the city an opportunity to showcase its support!

