Teens offered training in how to be peaceful but effective activists

Colorado Springs, CO, is a proud military city, an energetic college town and a place where world-class athletes come to train for the Olympics. Not only is it one of the best places to live in the U.S., but Colorado Springs is also one of the most scenic. Case in point: The southern Colorado city is at the foot of Pikes Peak, which is known as America’s Mountain and the summit that inspired Katharine Lee Bates to pen the words to “America the Beautiful.” Locals have easy access to countless outdoor amenities, from waterfall hikes to the crimson-hued Garden of the Gods. A high-altitude zoo, nearby cliff dwellings, and locally owned downtown restaurants and bars all offer opportunities for weekend fun. However, it isn’t all fun and games here. The city’s more than 495,000 residents also enjoy excellent job prospects, tons of higher education opportunities, lots of sunshine and an authentic community feel.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO