ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Two conspiracy theorist GOP candidates allege fraud in primary election, seek recounts

By Pam Zubeck
Colorado Springs Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailed Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters, under indictment as Mesa County clerk and recorder for multiple charges connected to election breaches, and Ron Hanks, who lost his primary bid for U.S. Senate, asked Secretary of State Jena Griswold for a primary election recount. But neither came up with...

www.csindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Peters, Hanks request hand recounts of primary race results

COLORADO, USA — Two primary candidates failed to meet the deadline to pay for recounts they requested for their races and instead submitted new requests asking for hand recounts, the Secretary of State's (SOS) office said. Those requests by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Colorado Rep. Ron Hanks...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado Army Reserve vet pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot

Logan Grover, a resident of Erie, Colorado, has accepted a plea deal for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S Capitol. As part of the agreement, his charges will be reduced to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing the Capitol. He faces up to six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
ERIE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tina Peters
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rippy column: Colorado primaries are over; now what?

On Tuesday, June 28, Garfield County voters finished turning in their ballots for Colorado primary races, solidifying the roster of candidates for the upcoming mid-term election in November. With the primaries over, what do we do now? Just wait until the stream of candidate and election issue flyers fill our mailboxes daily?
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Colorado Won’t Hold Marijuana Convictions Against State-Licensed Professionals

Gov. Jared Polis last week vowed by executive order that Colorado will not hold out-of-state convictions for most marijuana-related offenses against people applying for professional licenses here. The Boulder Democrat wrote in his order, “There is a workforce shortage in Colorado. Employers are having difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified employees,...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

GOP Colorado governor hopeful puts election denier on ticket

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Republican nominee for governor, Heidi Ganahl, on Monday selected as her running mate a Navy veteran who has claimed President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020. Danny Moore lost a previous position due to his stance on the presidential election. His fellow commissioners on the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission voted him out of his chairmanship role last year after Facebook posts surfaced in which he claimed Biden was “elected by the Democrat steal.” Moore’s language echoed false claims by President Donald Trump and his supporters that mass voter fraud threw the election to Biden, something Trump’s own Department of Justice said was not true. Multiple election deniers lost Republican primaries in Colorado last month, including Greg Lopez, a former suburban Denver mayor who challenged Ganahl for the nomination for governor. A member of the Colorado University Board of Regents, Ganahl has not previously emphasized election denial during her campaign, refusing to answer questions about whether Biden was legitimately elected and instead focusing on economic and safety issues.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Recount#Election Local#Dominion Voting Systems#Primary Election#Election Fraud#Gop#State#U S Senate#Republican#The Colorado Sun
kuer.org

Responding to federal pressure, Upper Colorado River states seek to revive conservation program

States in the Upper Colorado River Basin are not ready to commit to federal water conservation targets but are seeking to revive a conservation program first launched in 2014. In a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation, officials from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico say they are already dealing with water shortages due to ongoing dry conditions along the Colorado River, which serves as a drinking water source for 40 million people in the southwest. A reauthorization of the 2014 System Conservation Pilot Program is one prong of the states’ newly rolled out Five-Point Plan.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Gov. Polis authorizes paid administrative leave for state employees acting as volunteer firefighters

GOLDEN, Colo. — State employees in Colorado will now be able to receive paid administrative leave to respond to a fire as a volunteer firefighter or first responder. Gov. Jared Polis signed the executive order authorizing all state agencies and departments to provide up to five days of additional paid leave for these state employees on Wednesday morning.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis' no-show alienates rural Colorado — again

Why would a candidate for governor want to be the first to not participate in a debate in rural Colorado?. Every election gives us choices, and to make educated decisions, there is no better way than to watch how candidates respond to the same questions. In the past, the people of Colorado have had many opportunities to compare the governor candidates through numerous debates, including those that include rural areas and rural issues.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Proposal to reintroduce gray wolves to state of Colorado

COLORADO — WildEarth Guardians along with several other conservation groups wrote an alternative proposal regarding wolf reintroduction to the state of Colorado. In February, Proposition 114 removed gray wolves from the endangered species list. It also required Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado by the end of […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS Denver

In an effort to bolster volunteer firefighter force, Polis announces executive order

A new executive order in Colorado better supports volunteer firefighters and emergency responders. Gov. Jared Polis announced his action in Golden on Wednesday. The order call for calls state agencies and departments to provide up to five days of additional paid leave for employees to serve as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders. Polis says all employers should offer the same.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Advocates slam upper Colorado River basin states’ conservation plan

(Nevada News Service) Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the Colorado River. Upper Basin states sent a letter this week to the federal Bureau of Reclamation laying out a five-point plan. Gary...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Republican Heidi Ganahl names Danny Moore as her gubernatorial running mate

Colorado Republican gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl on Monday announced that her pick for lieutenant governor is Danny Moore, the Centennial business owner and Navy veteran who was removed as chairman of the state's Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission after controversial social media posts questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election came to light.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy