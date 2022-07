It's pretty easy to think of fast food chain desserts that have become iconic. The Frosty, for instance, was among the five original menu items introduced by Wendy's co-founder Dave Thomas with the opening of his first restaurant in 1969. Decades later, the company says it sells more than 300 million of them each year (per Reader's Digest). Subway's cookies became so popular that the sandwich chain introduced a pop-up restaurant last year that exclusively sells the restaurant's signature dessert (via QSR Magazine).

