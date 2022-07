After titling his last album “Fear of the Dawn,” Jack White now goes gentle into that good morning with “Entering Heaven Alive,” a follow-up being released all of 15 weeks later. You’d be hard-pressed to come up with two records so wildly different: “Heaven” is as graceful as its predecessor was gonzo. The fact that he recorded both in the same fertile burst of energy, and originally even planned to release it all as one (presumably double) album, seems incalculable. He did the right thing, anyway, overseeing a commercial divorce between these primarily electric and primarily acoustic releases. Even if you’re a proud fan of sprawling, eclectic mega-albums, there’s something to be said for sustaining a mood, too.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO