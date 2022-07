He may have branded himself “The Wolf of Airbnb,” but Konrad Bicher isn’t getting the Leonardo DiCaprio biopic treatment anytime soon. His next stop could be prison. The FBI has indicted Bicher, 30, for wire fraud, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. He allegedly devised a scheme where he garnered at least $1.17 million for renting out at least 18 Manhattan apartments. He would allegedly list the luxury units for rent so visitors could host photoshoots, film music videos, or stay for small amounts of time.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO