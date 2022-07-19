Local woman meets Andy Griffith

Saturday night on the Bandstand, Eastern Heights will be performing a mix of country, rock and roll, R and B and original music. The band features Rob Blackburn, Tyler Stephans, Tyler Landry, and Grant Moody Their journey began when Blackburn, who performs at Grand Country, and Moody, who performs in the “Pierce Arrow” show, were both members of the Brett’s show. “One day Rob came in and he was…
On August 3, 1866, Governor of Kansas, S. J. Crawford, issued a proclamation declaring the organization of Cherokee County, in southeast Kansas. Twenty-nine years later, in May of 1895, the Daily Advocate of Columbus, a newspaper published by McNay and Lea, originated and promoted the idea of a reunion, inviting the participation of the county’s original old settlers. An old settler had to be a…
John William Wilkerson, 75, of Galena, died at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, in Joplin, Mo. following a long bout with prostate cancer. Born July 4, 1947, in Galena, where he lived the majority of his life, John was the son of Ray and Mary Ellen (Moody) Wilkerson. They preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Wilkerson. John was a…
The 94th edition of the Cherokee County Fair will begin Tuesday at the American Legion Fair Grounds in Columbus. The efforts of the American Legion, Fair Board and County Extension Agents the show will once again go on. The biggest and longest running entertainment event in the county will offer free entrainment, a carnival and of course the projects of the 4-H club members will be exhibited…
Douglas “Doug” Patrick Gilmore, 63, of Pittsburg, died unexpectedly July 15, 2022 at Kansas University Medical Center surrounded by family. Born November 9, 1958, at Mt. Carmel Medical Center in Pittsburg, Doug was the son of Thomas and Catherine (Grant) Gilmore. They preceded him in death. He attended St. Mary’s-Colgan School, graduating in 1978. Doug was employed by Pipefitter Union 664 for…
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept remember one of their longtime officers and his wife who were killed on this date, July 20, 2018:. “Its been four years since we lost Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey in an off-duty motorcycle crash. We continue to miss him and today we honor his memory and the dedication he gave to the Joplin Police Department and the citizens of Joplin.” — July 20, 2022.
Some folks go to the fair for the carnival rides, some to look over the livestock, and some just to visit with friends and neighbors. But, everyone goes to the Cherokee County Fair for one thing. The Food. There is something extra special about the food served at the fair. The First Christian Church’s Corn Dogs, the Girl Scouts Slaw Burgers, the Lions Club’s Cook Shack cheeseburgers and…
First place winners in the first Freedom Fest cornhole tournament were Dane Crismas and Donnie Rhodes. Winners received a cash prize for their game playing skills. Courtesy photo. Several teams entered the first Freedom Fest cornhole tournament held Saturday, July 9. Winners of the tournament received a cash prize. Team members on the second place team were Robert Reed and Hunter Deckard…
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.
JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
Southwest Missouri is a beautiful area that often is overshadowed by the ever-growing Northwest Arkansas area. There are so many unique places to explore. Whether you are looking for something adventurous near your new home, a good meal, or a road trip oddity, you are sure to find a destination on this list that fits your needs. Keep reading to see our ten favorite places to visit, plus many restaurants to try when you are in Southwest Missouri!
PITTSBURG, Kan. – One claim to fame: it was one of the first houses in Pittsburg to have a telephone. Now, it continues standing with original features as an Airbnb and the owner hopes to also create a limited event area. “The big house, the castle, the Miller Mansion...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
UPDATE: The child was found safe the evening of Tuesday, July 22, 2022. Original story below: PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) – Authorities in Crawford County are actively searching for a 1-year-old that was taken by her father during a supervised visitation. Autumn Williams is in TFI foster care custody. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says her […]
If you were recently at Riverside Stadium and can’t find your backpacks be aware that on July 19, 2022, Officers of the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the Riverside Stadium for a report of found property. Officer Lloyd collected two backpacks. If you or someone you know are missing some backpacks please Contact the Police Department at (620)332-1700.
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin waste and recycling services are temporarily shifting their schedules to help workers beat the intense summer heat. Residents living within Joplin’s city limits will need to get their bins to the curb a bit earlier now. Republic Services in Joplin says they will begin...
Over the years multiple agencies and jurisdictions have been involved in the investigation. The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Sarah Burton. The Joplin Police Department released a statement echoing...
Comments / 0