Several people detained by LAPD after officers respond to report of possible kidnapping

EMBED <> More Videos Several people detained after LAPD responds to possible kidnapping

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people were detained by Los Angeles police as officers responded to investigate a possible kidnapping Tuesday evening.

LAPD did not provide an update on whether a kidnapping happened and it's unclear if a victim was found, but the agency said some kind of illegal activity was taking placing when officers arrived to the area near 17th and Main streets.

The illegal activity was not specified.

More than 20 people were seen lying prone on the ground outside a packaging supply store located south of downtown L.A. and the 10 Freeway.

Police officers, some wearing riot gear, searched each person and took several people into custody.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.