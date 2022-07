Lucy Bronze knows the pain of losing a semifinal in a major international tournament all too well. She was there for England's last three "Final Four" knockouts. So, having experienced the expectation and then the heartbreak, it's easy to see why she was a little withdrawn after their 2-1 quarterfinal win over Spain on Wednesday. While the team celebrated in the changing room, she sat in the tunnel, chatting to the team's photographer.

