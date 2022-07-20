ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Local Accepted to Dream Manager Program through A1 Garage Door Service

By Tristan Chavez
prescottenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA1 Garage Door Service is offering a 12-month life-coaching course to its employees. Jesse Smith, a Prescott local, has been selected to participate in The Dream Manager Program, a life-coaching program that teaches a variety of topics for both personal and professional development at no cost. The program is provided by...

prescottenews.com

prescottenews.com

Embry-Riddle University to Revamp Flight Complex, Add New Wind Tunnel, Propulsion and UAS Labs

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott, Arizona, campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated to house a larger, updated Robertson Simulation Center.
PRESCOTT, AZ
myradioplace.com

Subdivision Impacted by Prescott City Plan

Thousands of homes that are already planned in subdivisions near the Prescott Regional Airport reportedly could be impacted by a proposed new Airport Vicinity Overlay District that Prescott city officials unveiled this week. Many of the homes planned in the Deep Well Ranch project in northeast Prescott could be among...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Progressives Don’t Stand for Progress – American Renaissance

Photo Credit: Ted McGrath via Flickr CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. [Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. We should not accept the idea that we...
PRESCOTT, AZ
12 News

DNA could finally solve decades-old Arizona murder

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Talks: Guest Host Mitch Padilla Interviews members of the College Republicans United

Richard Thomas, founder of College Republicans United, and Ren Ramsey, Chairman of CRU, discuss their organization with Mitch Padilla. CRU is an America First student organization with chapters in five states. They are paleo-conservatives (as contrasted with neo-conservatives) and are working on opening a chapter at Yavapai College. Juliet Thomas...
REPUBLICAN PARTY
L.A. Weekly

Kyle Roberson Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 260 [Camp Verde, AZ]

29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died in a Crash near Interstate 17. The crash happened on July 18th, just before 6:00 p.m. on State Route 260 near Interstate-17. According to reports, a Harley-Davidson, driven by Roberson, struck a Ford pickup. As a result of the collision, Roberson sustained critical injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
AZFamily

Overnight gunfight in Yavapai County leaves 2 hospitalized

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Deputies: Drunk man wreaks havoc across Prescott Valley neighborhood

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man was allegedly drunk when police say he wreaked havoc across a Prescott Valley neighborhood Monday night. Brandon Little, 34, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into three cars and four properties before slamming into a home on Castle Canyon Mesa, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12 News

Multiple people injured in Yavapai County shooting

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County officials are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. Police started getting 911 calls at about midnight for reports of a "guy with the gun" near Cooks Trail. At least two people sustained life-threatening injuries and have...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed in motorcycle crash on SR 260 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on State Route 260 in Camp Verde. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on SR 260 near I-17 when a Harley-Davidson driven by Kyle Roberson, 29, of Camp Verde hit a Ford pickup.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
NewsBreak
Jobs
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News YCSO Responds To Overnight Shooting

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE RESPONDS TO OVERNIGHT GUN FIGHT WITH. Early this morning around midnight YCSO deputies and. criminal investigators, along with Coconino Sheriff’s Office and DPS, responded to the scene of a. shooting in Ash Fork off Cooks Trail. The 911 call said two people had been shot...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
19thnews.org

‘There are a lot of people who don’t want to know the truth’: Why an Arizona election official is leaving her job

There isn’t an exact moment that made Leslie Hoffman decide to leave her job as an election administrator in Arizona. But over the past two years, she’s had to take stock of new realities in her job as the county recorder in Yavapai County, north of Phoenix: She’s received threatening phone calls and hateful online messages. She’s had to read countless conspiratorial emails about election security. She’s been heckled at public meetings.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County near Cordes in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 21 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Cordes, Spring Valley, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

