Rep Judy Burges Lauds Enactment of Legislation She Sponsored to Improve Rural Ambulance Services & Protect Rights of Parents to Make Health Care Decisions for Children
State Representative Judy Burges lauded the recent enactment of two important bills that she sponsored in the legislative session – one to improve ambulance services and response times for people in rural areas and another to protect the rights of Arizona parents to make health care decisions for their...prescottenews.com
