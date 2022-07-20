ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rep Judy Burges Lauds Enactment of Legislation She Sponsored to Improve Rural Ambulance Services & Protect Rights of Parents to Make Health Care Decisions for Children

By Judy Burges, R-1
prescottenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Judy Burges lauded the recent enactment of two important bills that she sponsored in the legislative session – one to improve ambulance services and response times for people in rural areas and another to protect the rights of Arizona parents to make health care decisions for their...

prescottenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

Allergy Free Flowers for Summer Gardens – Ken Lain

The mountains of Arizona are at the peak of the planting season. The start of summer offers even brighter flowers than spring, and Watters Garden Center is fully stocked with these summer lovers. Flowers are beautiful, but they are a mixed blessing for allergy sufferers. Not all flowers trigger allergies....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy