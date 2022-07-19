ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivette, MO

Ameren Missouri Clean Slate Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation causing more households to have financial concerns, Ameren Missouri is stepping up. Ameren Missouri has added $1 million to its Clean Slate program, a program that helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the...

Ameren Missouri to Help Customers Struggling to Pay Their Bills

(Farminjgton) Ameren Missouri is offering a million dollars to help it’s struggling customers pay overdue balances. The company says it has added the money to its Clean Slate Fund which helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. Ameren’s Manager of Customer Advocacy Page Selby says...
Ameren Illinois’ Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative Offers Customers Energy Saving Opportunities

July 20, 2022 – As temperatures heat up and residents and businesses begin to feel the pinch of higher power supply prices, Ameren Illinois is encouraging its customers to explore opportunities to save energy and money through its Energy Efficiency Program. One such offering is the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ). Through HEIQ, qualifying customers can receive a free Home Energy Assessment, which will help identify areas where a home is losing energy, and cost-effective ways to upgrade the home, possibly at no cost to the customer.
Housing Committee gives updates on Illinois Rental Payment Program

(The Center Square) – Illinois tenants behind on their rent can receive a one-time grant of up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlord on their behalf under the $75 million COVID-19 affordable housing grant program. If a landlord does not sign off on the program, tenants can apply...
Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
Illinois Habitat for Humanity Accepting Homeownership Applications in August

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is working hard this summer to build houses and now is the time for potential homeowners to apply to be a part of the program. This summer has been a huge one for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. Since they were able to break ground on the five new houses they are building this summer, they're been hammering and nailing but you know what? Now they need some homeowners!
Missouri Minute: Hospitals see increase in COVID cases; judge rules SNAP lawsuit must proceed

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again as the BA.5 subvariant spreads across the U.S. Several hospitals in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are reporting a higher intake of COVID-19 patients and a growing number of people who need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Some have more than 50 patients, a number that is similar to when the omicron variant hit the state in January. Meanwhile, a judge this week denied Missouri's plea to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the long processing period of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to people at or below the poverty line. The lawsuit claims that SNAP recipients did not receive access to the benefits within an appropriate amount of time. The state argued the lawsuit should be moot since the applicants eventually received the benefits. In other legal news, the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision to award Columbia and Joplin $54 million for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes from Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink. The case will return to trial after the court stated that additional issues and facts must be determined.
Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
How a local hospital system is trying to attract new nurses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - BJC Healthcare is offering full scholarships to nursing students as part of an effort to combat the current nursing shortage. The St. Louis area health system is offering a more than a $50,000 incentive. BJC is handing out full-ride scholarships covering up to $55,000 in tuition costs.
Retiring head of Ameren Illinois urges corporate citizenship

Growing up on Center Street, Collinsville native Richard Mark never dreamed he would one day lead a major subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company with 3,500 employees and more than $15 billion in assets. He could only smile when asked if he imagined being named CEO of St. Mary’s hospital...
Missouri group warns of rental units losing affordability requirements

In the next five years, roughly 8,000 affordable housing units in Missouri may no longer be affordable. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program gives incentives to developers to build new housing for low-income families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. Units are required to remain affordable for...
Missouri scratcher player reveals a $1 million prize

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Someone won a million dollars after scratching a “100X The Money” ticket at a Cape Girardeau gas station. The winner says, “It was definitely a life-changing moment.”. The Missouri Lottery says that the ticket was purchased at Drury Petroleum on William Street....
Hazelwood Stomps Attempt to Change Its Discrimination Code

Vienna Austin noticed something off when she sat down to read Hazelwood’s city code about a year ago. Austin, a 16-year-old trans woman and a long-time Hazelwood resident, had grown interested in politics after the killing of George Floyd in 2020 and recently turned her attention to local politics and Hazelwood’s city code.
8 Water Parks Within a Day’s Drive of St. Louis

Whether you have a little one seeking a simple splash pad or a teen ready to tackle a wicked waterslide, or you personally could use some relaxation on a lazy river, both Missouri and Illinois positively brim with water parks designed to excite visitors of all ages. METRO AREA ATTRACTIONS.
