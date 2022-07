For over three decades, the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has helped support the students and staff in our community. The GIPS Foundation funds additional opportunities for students and staff through programs such as Classroom Mini-Grants, Teacher of the Year, Scholarships, Legacy Grants and other needs as they arise. In fact, during the 2020-2021 School Year, the GIPS Foundation invested $1,447,443 into Programs, Scholarships and Grants benefiting our students.

