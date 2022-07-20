Latin American Foto Festival sheds light on the connection between memory and the present day

My entire life, I've been searching for the right words to describe my identity. Even though I've been an identity advocate throughout my career, encouraging people to define themselves on their own terms, in reality, I've never given myself the same grace. My fear — as I'm sure it is with many mixed-raced people — is that I never wanted to offend either side of my family. And in that respect, I let people define me in the way they feel most comfortable. I am Black. I am Puerto Rican. I am Afro-Latina. While I am all those things — and will always be proud to be — I usually let people fill in the blank for the term they feel most suits me.

