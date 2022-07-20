Latin American Foto Festival sheds light on the connection between memory and the present day
The fifth Annual Latin American Foto Festival (LAFF), organized by The Bronx Documentary Center (BDC), features large-scale photographs by both emerging and established, award-winning photographers from Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador and more. Displayed throughout the South Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood, the long-term works portray themes of family, memory, culture,...www.vogue.com
Comments / 0