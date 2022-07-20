ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Latin American Foto Festival sheds light on the connection between memory and the present day

By Editorial
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fifth Annual Latin American Foto Festival (LAFF), organized by The Bronx Documentary Center (BDC), features large-scale photographs by both emerging and established, award-winning photographers from Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador and more. Displayed throughout the South Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood, the long-term works portray themes of family, memory, culture,...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

Battered by climate change, Latin America must brace for worse: report

Floods, heat waves and the longest drought in 1,000 years: Latin America is grappling with devastating climate change impacts that will only get worse, a World Meteorological Organization report warned Friday. In its State of the Climate report for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) for 2021, the WMO said...
ENVIRONMENT
POPSUGAR

A Trip to Loíza Helped Me Define My Mixed Puerto Rican Identity

My entire life, I've been searching for the right words to describe my identity. Even though I've been an identity advocate throughout my career, encouraging people to define themselves on their own terms, in reality, I've never given myself the same grace. My fear — as I'm sure it is with many mixed-raced people — is that I never wanted to offend either side of my family. And in that respect, I let people define me in the way they feel most comfortable. I am Black. I am Puerto Rican. I am Afro-Latina. While I am all those things — and will always be proud to be — I usually let people fill in the blank for the term they feel most suits me.
TRAVEL
POPSUGAR

How a Trip to Guatemala Brought Me Healing Through Connecting With My Indigenous Roots

I was lounging around my apartment when my mom called. I had just resigned from my job, so I figured she was checking in. Even though I had committed one of the worst things a daughter of immigrants could do — quit a good job, let alone a $100K+ dream job — I still had her full support. But I was wrong. Instead, the next few hours felt like a blur. I suddenly found myself on a plane returning to Guatemala for the first time in 25 years, with my mind racing and a heartbroken mami — my abuelita had unexpectedly passed away.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Society
The Associated Press

Nicaragua newspaper says staff have fled the country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Nicaragua’s leading national newspapers announced Thursday on its website that its staff had been forced to flee the country and would continue working from outside Nicaragua. Nicaraguan authorities took control of La Prensa’s offices in August and arrested two of its employees...
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
travelnoire.com

The Flight Of Runaway Slaves Seeking Freedom In Mexico

Throughout the 1800s, enslaved people in the South fled their plantations and made their way to the Rio Grande, Mexico. The Southbound Underground Railroad has been largely overlooked, mainly because it left so few traces in surviving records. Recently, the Smithsonian published “The Southbound Underground Railroad Brought Thousands of Enslaved Americans to Mexico.” The article shares the story of Diana Cardenas whose family helped runaway slaves in Mexico.
SPAIN
Vogue Magazine

Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2022 • The shortlisted candidates

The Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) is being granted this year for the 42nd time. The jury has now determined the 2022 LOBA shortlist of 12 candidates, selected from among proposals submitted by approximately 60 top-ranking international photography experts from 34 countries. For the first time this year, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award Newcomer – which goes to a photographer under the age of 30 – has been selected in collaboration with, and from among the proposals submitted by, international institutions and universities from 15 countries. From Germany, it was the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Hanover, with its highly respected Photojournalism and Documentary Photography department, that was involved. The other partners included European universities in France, Great Britain, Italy and Austria, as well as others from around the world.
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

Protesters in Panama leave part of key highway

Panama's government and indigenous leaders reached a deal Sunday to clear demonstrators from part of the Panamerican Highway in exchange for lower fuel prices, but other stretches of the strategic route remained blocked by protesters demanding more concessions. Despite this deal, most of Panama's part of the Panamerican Highway, which links the country of 4.4 million people to the rest of Central America, remained clogged with large trucks and banner-waving demonstrators on Sunday.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Localevent#Local Life#Guatemala#Racism#Parade#Mexican
TravelNoire

Meet The Black President That Colombia Erased From Its History

On June 17th, 2002, history was made in Colombia after the country elected its first Afro-Colombian woman vice-president Francia Marquez. However, Marquez was not the only Black Colombian to reach one of the highest political positions in the country. In the 19th century, a man named Juan José Nieto Gil also made History after taking office as the first and only Black president of Colombia.
SOCIETY
The New Humanitarian

Nowhere left to turn, part 2: In a region hit hard by COVID, the welcome for Venezuelan migrants wears thin

The vast majority of the 6 million Venezuelans who have escaped poverty, insecurity, and economic collapse in their homeland since 2015 have tried to start new lives in South America. But two years after COVID-19 led governments to close borders and enforce quarantines, many are discovering that the region is becoming a less welcoming place.
IMMIGRATION
ARTnews

Lourdes Grobet, Mexican Photographer Who Immortalized Lucha Libre Legends, Has Died at 81

Click here to read the full article. Lourdes Grobet, the multifaceted Mexican artist who immortalized lucha libre legends with her camera lens, has died at 81. Over four decades, she carried out experiments in video, performance, and photography that explored the social reality of Mexico’s working class of the 20th century. Her most lauded images feature heroes and villains of the spectacular sport of lucha libre in humble settings: beside the stovetop, retouching makeup, or nursing children. Over the weekend fellow artists and fans from Mexico and beyond praised Grobet’s curious, rebellious vein of photography. “She leaves behind an extraordinary body of work about social class and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Festival
NPR

La Malinche was a young linguist forced to serve the Spanish conquerors

About 500 years ago, Spanish soldiers invaded the Aztec empire in modern-day Mexico. It's one of history's most consequential tales, and the story changes depending on whose perspective you hear. The conquerors had a story - a few hundred men who captured that empire. Indigenous people had a story of losing independence. And between them was a woman known as La Malinche. She was enslaved and served as an interpreter to the conqueror, Hernan Cortes. Today, some Mexicans consider her a traitor for helping the conquerors, while others say she helped to change the world. Yasmin Khan of KUNM visited an art exhibit that examines her life.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Variety

‘Money Heist’s’ Rodrigo de la Serna to Star in Paramount+ Pic ‘El Salto de Papá’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Argentina’s Rodrigo de la Serna leads the cast in the latest Paramount+ original film for Latin America, “El Salto de Papá,” based on the memoir of Argentine author-journalist Martin Sivak. Daniela Goggi (“Abzurdah,” “El Hilo Rojo,” “Maria Marta”), who co-wrote the script with Andrea Garrote, will direct the pic which is set to begin shooting in Argentina in upcoming weeks. VIS, Paramount’s international studio, is producing the drama in association with two of Argentina’s leading producers, Infinity Hill (“The Intruder,” “Staged”) and Rei Cine (“Zama,” “The Queen of Fear”). The film is one of multiple...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy