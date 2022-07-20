ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Get to know all about the Hoover Dam

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER DAM is one of the largest electrical power plants in the world and is considered as an engineering landmark. Here’s what you need to know about the “greatest dam in the world.”. Where is the Hoover Dam?. It is situated on the Nevada-Arizona border and is...

Fox5 KVVU

Nevada uses least amount of water from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Striking new images show just how much the drought has affected Lake Mead, spokesperson from Southern Nevada Water Authority breaks down which states use the most and the least. This week, NASA released new satellite photos of water loss at Lake Mead from July 2000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest. Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway - ignoring pool builders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kiowacountypress.net

Advocates slam upper Colorado River basin states’ conservation plan

(Nevada News Service) Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the Colorado River. Upper Basin states sent a letter this week to the federal Bureau of Reclamation laying out a five-point plan. Gary...
COLORADO STATE
pvtimes.com

Gas prices in Nye County continue to fall

Gas prices have continued to drop locally and nationally since late June, providing much needed relief to Nevadans and motorists across the country. The national average on Thursday was $4.40 per gallon, a 56-cent dip from last month, according to AAA. Nevada gas prices also have decreased, with the state...
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the border of Arizona and Nevada. Electricity produced at Hoover Dam continued flowing to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California who rely on it, the Western Area Power Administration said. The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were working to determine the extent of damage to the transformer, one of 15 at the complex that control the voltages for power sent to customers. “There is no risk to the power grid,” said Jacklynn Gould, a regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
BOULDER CITY, NV
The Nevada Independent

‘Big Lie’ candidates’ primary success could further erode democracy, advocates say

More than half of legislative primary candidates running on baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election survived the primary. Experts warn their success reflects a growing movement threatening democratic norms. The post ‘Big Lie’ candidates’ primary success could further erode democracy, advocates say appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Deep Waters In Southern Nevada

We had some heavy rain fall in the 96.3 KKLZ neighborhood on Monday (July 18). Seeing all those puddles and watching all the cars and trucks travel on the wet roads while looking out of our studio window got me thinking about flash floods. You hear it every year: “It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Hoover Dam explosion reported in tourist video

A tourist at the Hoover Dam shared video Tuesday showing a small explosion and black smoke. "My goodness, something's just blown up," a woman is heard saying in the video first shared by Kristy Hairston, who said she was touring the dam Tuesday and heard an explosion. A male's voice,...
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
HENDERSON, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Hotels With Beach in Las Vegas

Are you looking for a beach in Las Vegas? If so, read on! This article will provide you with information on several options for hotels in the Las Vegas area. These include the VooDoo Beach Resort, the Tahiti Village Resort, Encore at Wynn, and Mandalay Bay. These are just a few of the options available. Make sure to check out all of the options before making a decision.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state

For the second straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped and cases plateaued in Nevada, according to state data released Wednesday, potentially signaling the start of a more sustained downturn. “We’re starting to see the downward trend,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Study: July 23will be ‘perfect day’ in Nevada weather

This Saturday will be the most “perfect day of the year” in Nevada, according to a study that examined historical climate data and weather patterns over the past 36 years. FamilyDestinationsGuide.com conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year based on the date with the most predicted sunshine, date with the best temperature, and averaged with the longest day of sunlight for the year. The date they pinpointed? July 23.
PAHRUMP, NV

