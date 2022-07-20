Blount resigns from Lewiston City Council

Luke Blount resigned from Lewiston’s city council on Monday in a three-sentence letter.

“This has been a really hard decision for me, but my wife and I have talked about this and I have decided to step down from the city council,” he wrote to Lewiston’s mayor, Dan Johnson, and the five other city councilors.

“This was a very hard decision to make, but it is a necessary thing at this time in our lives,” he wrote.

Blount wasn’t available for comment Tuesday. He took office Jan. 10, joining a council that has overseen the city’s voter-approved switch from a city manager system to a strong mayor form of government.

The others on the council are Council President Hannah Liedkie and councilors Kassee Forsmann, Jim Kleeburg, Rick Tousley and Kathy Schroeder. Schroeder is the only city council incumbent who retained a seat in November’s election.

“I am honored that the voters chose me to represent them,” Blount wrote. “I regret that my time is cut short but I will continue to fight in ways where I can be more effective.”

The process to select Blount’s replacement is set out in an amended ordinance the council approved June 27 that outlined how the new form of government functions.

Applications for Blount’s position are available at the city clerk’s office at Lewiston City Hall at 1134 F St. and need to be submitted to the city clerk no later than Aug. 15.

Johnson will select Blount’s replacement in an appointment that requires a simple majority vote of the city council for confirmation. The individual selected in that process will serve until the next general election, in which someone will be selected to serve the remainder of Blount’s term, which ends in December 2023.

Born in Kooskia, Blount moved to Lewiston in 2013, and ran for city council because “he always loved a good argument,” according to his biography on the city of Lewiston’s website.

He knew it was time to “stand up for individuals rights and freedoms” when all the “COVID control” started happening and hoped the new form of government would stop “the overspending,” according to the biography.

“Luke flies the American flag, the Trump flag and the Let’s Go Brandon flag,” according to the biography. “He holds a Bible in one hand and a 1911 .45 in the other. He appreciates all the people who voted for him and put their trust in him.”

