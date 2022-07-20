ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston Tribune

Blount resigns from Lewiston City Council

By Elaine Williams of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaKnK_0glt2rI700

Luke Blount resigned from Lewiston’s city council on Monday in a three-sentence letter.

“This has been a really hard decision for me, but my wife and I have talked about this and I have decided to step down from the city council,” he wrote to Lewiston’s mayor, Dan Johnson, and the five other city councilors.

“This was a very hard decision to make, but it is a necessary thing at this time in our lives,” he wrote.

Blount wasn’t available for comment Tuesday. He took office Jan. 10, joining a council that has overseen the city’s voter-approved switch from a city manager system to a strong mayor form of government.

The others on the council are Council President Hannah Liedkie and councilors Kassee Forsmann, Jim Kleeburg, Rick Tousley and Kathy Schroeder. Schroeder is the only city council incumbent who retained a seat in November’s election.

“I am honored that the voters chose me to represent them,” Blount wrote. “I regret that my time is cut short but I will continue to fight in ways where I can be more effective.”

The process to select Blount’s replacement is set out in an amended ordinance the council approved June 27 that outlined how the new form of government functions.

Applications for Blount’s position are available at the city clerk’s office at Lewiston City Hall at 1134 F St. and need to be submitted to the city clerk no later than Aug. 15.

Johnson will select Blount’s replacement in an appointment that requires a simple majority vote of the city council for confirmation. The individual selected in that process will serve until the next general election, in which someone will be selected to serve the remainder of Blount’s term, which ends in December 2023.

Born in Kooskia, Blount moved to Lewiston in 2013, and ran for city council because “he always loved a good argument,” according to his biography on the city of Lewiston’s website.

He knew it was time to “stand up for individuals rights and freedoms” when all the “COVID control” started happening and hoped the new form of government would stop “the overspending,” according to the biography.

“Luke flies the American flag, the Trump flag and the Let’s Go Brandon flag,” according to the biography. “He holds a Bible in one hand and a 1911 .45 in the other. He appreciates all the people who voted for him and put their trust in him.”

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Comments / 0

Related
cityoflewiston.org

THERE IS AN OPENING ON THE LEWISTON CITY COUNCIL

The City of Lewiston has a vacancy on the City Council that will run through December 31, 2023. If you would like to apply, please fill out the application and submit it to the City Clerk's Office at 1134 F Street, or email it to kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org or tbrocke@cityoflewiston.org by no later than August 15, 2022. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 208-746-3671, ext. 6202 or 6203.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Mayor#Politics Local#Lewiston City Council#The Council Are Council
nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
KHQ Right Now

Multiple agencies respond to fully-engulfed house fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Wash. - Asotin County Fire District #1 (ACFD) was dispatched to "explosions" and a house fire on Crestview drive in Clarkston on Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames and a grass fire threatening another home and several outbuildings. According to ACFD, one...
CLARKSTON, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wildfire forces evacuation of Idaho casino

LEWISTON — The Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston was evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page. The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m....
KREM2

Family of five narrowly avoids wildfire near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuation orders have now been lifted from a wildfire burning near Lewiston. The Express fire started overnight in the hills North of Highway 95 above the Clearwater River. It has since burned about 2,000 acres. At one point, the Clearwater River Casino and Express Gas Station...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Grangeville man Found Deceased in Rural Idaho County

GRANEGVILLE - Idaho County Dispatch received a Thursday call requesting a welfare check on a Grangeville resident. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the caller had been attempting to contacting the man, as his dog had been found along the South Fork of the Clearwater River two days prior. The dog’s tags were from Grangeville City and attempts had been made to contact the owner off the tags with no results and the person caring for the dog was becoming concerned.
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
88
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy