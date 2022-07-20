ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fund drive for Duke and Opei

By Kaylee Brewster of the Tribune
 2 days ago
A Lewiston family is looking to raise money to purchase training for a service dog that will help their 6½-year-old son.

Seirrah Chapman said they have the dog, named Duke, already picked out, but they need the $25,000 for training. Duke will become a service dog for her son, Opei, who has epilepsy. The dog will be trained to detect Opei’s seizures before they happen.

Chapman is having a raffle for four club seat tickets to a Seattle Mariners baseball game at the cost of $1 for one raffle ticket and $5 for six tickets. Those wanting to participate in the raffle may contact her at (208) 790-5979. The drawing will be held Aug. 1.

A few weeks ago, family members had a fundraiser at Crumbl Cookie in Clarkston and they are planning to do a yard sale Aug. 5 and 6. They’ve raised about $500 so far.

Opei was diagnosed with epilepsy about five years ago and has had many trips to the hospital and stays at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

“Having a service dog for Opei would help take a lot of stress from our minds,” Chapman said in a text to the Tribune. “His seizures have become more strong and frequent.”

She said that they have tried several medications, but the condition isn’t under control. Opei’s seizures have caused him to be unresponsive and incoherent and several have happened in his sleep. He goes to Sacred Heart every couple of months so he can be monitored and undergo testing.

The Chapmans are a family of eight and they have another son with autism.

“Like I said before, his seizure dog would be a life saver for us,” Chapman said in a text.

The dog will be trained at Bowen Elite Service Animals.

“You provide the dog and they provide the training,” Chapman said.

The family got Duke from Chapman’s sister, who breeds German shepherds.

The training is the biggest expense the family has to cover. Duke will be trained for a year for public access, obedience and tasks that relate to his handler’s needs — in this case, detecting seizures before they happen. When the dog is ready, he will go to the Chapman’s home and trainers will spend two days showing the family the commands and training to help the dog adjust to the new home.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

