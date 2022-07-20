ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
oc-breeze.com
 2 days ago

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Contract Cities announces plan to expand membership

As implied by its name, California Contract Cities Association (CCCA) aims to provide support to local government agencies throughout the state. With roots firmly planted in Los Angeles County, CCCA has traditionally focused on cities within the L.A. region. However, CCCA recognizes that all cities are contract cities in one way or another and encourages all to consider becoming a member city. Whether it’s police, fire or animal control, California cities rely on partners to serve their constituents with a wide variety of services. When those cities collaborate, they are able to strengthen their voice to advance the benefits of local control and governance – CCCA’s exact mission!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Families Together saving Orange County residents hundreds of dollars in school supplies with back to school physicals

On average, parents spent $272 per child on school supplies for the back-to-school season. With inflation, experts are anticipating the cost of school supplies to be even higher this year, furthering financial strain on parents trying to send their kids back to the classroom. To help alleviate some of the financial burden that local families are facing, Families Together of Orange County, a nonprofit community health center, is giving away free school supplies for patients as part of its new back-to-school program.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, July 20

NEW! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closure for Restriping. The NB I-405 closure that was scheduled to install falsework for the Brookhurst Street bridge has been canceled. Instead, crews will close NB I-405 in Westminster to restripe lanes on the freeway. NB I-405 will be closed between the NB I-405 off-ramp to...
WESTMINSTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Orange County, CA
State
Rhode Island State
oc-breeze.com

Guest Editorial: Los Alamitos Unified School District declining enrollment

Last year, I wrote an editorial about my concerns that the dysfunction on the Los Alamitos Unified School District (LAUSD) board of education and their agenda with ethnic studies, social justice standards, and socially inclusive instruction that many believe include critical race theory (CRT) could lead to reputational damage, declining enrollment, and ultimately hurt our property values. I was ridiculed by a vocal minority, angered that I dared to criticize our own school district. They shouted the false claim that there is no CRT in the ethnic studies curriculum, despite evidence to the contrary.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

La Palma police blotter, July 7 to July 13, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 7, 2022. Burglary...
LA PALMA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress police blotter, July 11 to July 17, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 11, 2022. Burglary – 8:40...
CYPRESS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy