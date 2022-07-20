Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

As implied by its name, California Contract Cities Association (CCCA) aims to provide support to local government agencies throughout the state. With roots firmly planted in Los Angeles County, CCCA has traditionally focused on cities within the L.A. region. However, CCCA recognizes that all cities are contract cities in one way or another and encourages all to consider becoming a member city. Whether it’s police, fire or animal control, California cities rely on partners to serve their constituents with a wide variety of services. When those cities collaborate, they are able to strengthen their voice to advance the benefits of local control and governance – CCCA’s exact mission!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO