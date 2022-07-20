ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian markets climb, tracking profit-driven gains on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
 2 days ago
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced Wednesday after Wall Street rallied to its best day in more than three weeks as companies reported strong profits for the past quarter.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7% to 27,680.26, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.5% to 20,966.48. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.7% to 2,386.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.7% to 6,759.80, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,303.61.

